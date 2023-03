WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A student at Crockett Elementary participated in the Texas Gymnastics Championships state meet.

George Fields, a 4th grader, was runner-up on the floor and high bar.

He placed 4th place on the vault and 6th place all around.

Fields qualified to represent Texas at the regional meet next month.

