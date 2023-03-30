Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas Rangers confirm investigation on Olney infant death

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Rangers are confirmed to be investigating the death of an 8-month-old.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the Texas Rangers confirmed the infant was taken to Olney Hamilton Hospital and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, March 29.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting, early Wednesday morning, at a local...
WFPD: Man fired gun during brawl at Wichita Falls bar
Bees attack elderly couple in Throckmorton
Bees attack elderly couple in Throckmorton
Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.
All students safe after incident at Scotland Park Elementary School
Shotgun shell found at McNeil school
Man charged after assaulting peace officer
Man accused of assaulting police officer

Latest News

Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.
All students safe after incident at Scotland Park Elementary School
Wichita Falls
Vietnam Veterans Ceremony welcomes home veterans
Deadline for voter registration approaches
.
Kiowa Casino continues the Hometown Heroes event