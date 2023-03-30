Texas Rangers confirm investigation on Olney infant death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Rangers are confirmed to be investigating the death of an 8-month-old.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the Texas Rangers confirmed the infant was taken to Olney Hamilton Hospital and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, March 29.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this ongoing story.

