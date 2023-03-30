Young County inmate death being investigated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a Young County inmate that died.

31-year-old Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his private cell on March 21. Taylor was later taken to Graham Regional Medical Center.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, Taylor had been in custody on felony charges since September 2022.

Texas Rangers are investigating. Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

