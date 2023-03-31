CCP hosts proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - April is child abuse awareness and prevention month and Child Care Partners is working with many organizations in the area to get the word out.

On March 31, CCP hosted the Proclamation & Walk of Knowledge on the Wichita County Courthouse lawn. Judge Jim Johnson and other commissioners read parts of a proclamation, and the event featured 572 pairs of children’s shoes to honor the number of victims from Wichita County in 2022.

Child Care Partners is asking the city to go blue in support of child abuse awareness and prevention month. Community-wide events start Friday.

“That is a time to show families what it looks like to have those positive experiences together,” Crystal Flinn, Family Partnership Director for Child Care Partners said. “It also exposes kids and families to people in our community so that when they do need help, they know where to reach out to.”

Flinn adds that the number of victims in Wichita County from last year is 7 more than the year prior. So, it is important for the community to come out and support these events because while it may not happen to anyone you know, you can find ways to help and signs to look out, for kids experiencing abuse.

Below is the rest of the events that Child Care Partners will be hosting.

April 1: Party for Prevention The vent will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The event will feature food, games, door prizes, and a bounce house.

April 8: CCP Community Easter Egg Hunt The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. at 119 E Wichita Street.

April 14: “State-wide day wear blue day” Use #GoBlueDay o show support for Child Abuse Prevention

April 22: Kid Power Caregiver Training The training will begin at 1 p.m. at 914 Indiana Ave. The training will last two hours long and will provide information on how to protect children from abuse and how to advocate when needed. Admission to the training is $10 a person

April 30: Blue Sunday An annual event where churches pray for the victims of child abuse and those who care for them.



