Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Clementine is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Clementine is a sweet kitty who wants to join your family.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet cat, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified in Scotland Park incident
Man identified in Scotland Park incident
Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.
All students safe after incident at Scotland Park Elementary School
.
Texas Rangers confirm investigation on Olney infant death
.
Young County inmate death being investigated
Family establishes scholarship to honor deceased student
Family establishes scholarship to honor deceased student

Latest News

Sammie is looking for her forever home
Sammie is looking for her forever home
Malarkey is looking for her forever home
Malarkey is looking for her forever home
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Jacklyn is looking for her forever home
Piper and Astro are looking for their forever homes
Piper and Astro are looking for their forever homes