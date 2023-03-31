Extreme fire weather parameters will be present Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 78° with very windy conditions. The winds will be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with partly cloudy skies. On Saturday, we will have a high of 74° with mostly clear skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with clouds increasing. Sunday, we will have thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast. We will have a 30% chance of storms, mainly in the morning. On Sunday, we will have a high of 81° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 54° with clearing skies.

