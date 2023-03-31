Next Rain Chances

Email City Guide
Great looking weather for Saturday, but rain chances return on Sunday!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives later tonight, switching our winds around to the northwest by morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler with lows in the 40s. Saturday will be a great day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A storm system brings an increase in rain chances on Sunday, followed by dry and very warm weather early next week. Temperatures by Monday and Tuesday of next week will be near or above 90. A weather pattern shift may happen late next week with much cooler and perhaps wetter weather over our way.

