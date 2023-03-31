Parts of Texoma being warned of fire dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is working to spread the word about fire dangers on Friday.

Forest Service public information officer Angel Portillo says with high winds and temperatures and low humidity, it creates the perfect storm for a spark to spread into a wildfire.

“We’re trying to prepare as much as we can, there is Texas interstate fire mutual a system, three strike teams got activated there is a total of 50 personnel with those, 15 engines. And then we’re stationed, they’re prepositioned in different locations,” Portillo said.

Those resources are set in certain locations where the forest service believes there is more of a potential for a wildfire but Portillo says they can be mobilized at any time to respond and assist local fire departments.

People are encouraged to refrain from or be careful doing certain activities that may cause a spark forming including grilling and avoiding parking in tall grass.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.