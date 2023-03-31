WFISD has new board of trustees place 2 member

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Diann Scroggins has been named the new Wichita Falls ISD place 2 trustee. She was voted in by the board during a special session Thursday night.

She was one of four candidates hoping to fill the position: Andrea Williams, Valerie Rhodes, Ronny Williams and Diann Scroggins.

WFISD’s board of trustees held this interviewing process because former place 2 trustee Mike Rucker submitted his resignation back on February 13th, 2023. Rucker stated he wanted to step down to focus on his health and take care of his family.

Each candidate was given an equal amount of time and asked a series of questions during an on-the-spot interview by the WFISD board of trustees. President and At-Large of the WFISD board Katherine McGregor said the board agreed in unison that Scroggins was best fit for the position.

“She had some experience in the Dallas ISD in the phycology field and also I believe in special ed and behavioral issue type training,” McGregor said. “She seemed to have a different vision and had a little more out of district experience.”

McGregor says each candidate was qualified for the position and they appreciate them caring about the district so much, looking for ways to make an impact on their community.

McGregor says the board has voted her in, but she will still need to be sworn in by Judge Jim Johnson. They expect Scroggins to be ready to go for the next board meeting in April.

