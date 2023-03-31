Email City Guide
WFISD PD visits Scotland Park Elementary

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Police Chief Smith and WFISD Safety and Security Coordinator LeeAnn Haldane stopped by Scotland Park Elementary to drop off cookies for the students in Mrs. Bodkins’s 2nd-grade class, on March 31.

Officer Banda and Officer Hernandez also brought the students stickers that the WFISD PD promised them the day prior, following the attempted break-in at the school.

WFISD PD said in a Facebook post that they are very pleased with the quick action and following of protocol made by the students’ class and the staff at Scotland Park Elementary.

