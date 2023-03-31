Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has a new CEO

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Board of Directors of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has appointed David O’Neil to lead the organization as CEO.

O’Neil previously served the food bank as Director of Philanthropy and then stepped up as interim CEO in December of last year.

He is now stepping into the position with extensive experience and community relations having served on a variety of non-profit boards including Austin Habitat for Humanity, The North Texas Area United Way, and as the board chair of the Brazos Valley Community Foundation.

“What I’m grateful for is the opportunity because I get to work with a whole lot of employees that are just passionate about what we do. Passionate about helping people in our twelve counties, help those who are in need and need assistance around food,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said he wants the community to continue supporting the food bank as they have seen an increase in demand of people needing assistance for food due to pandemic-era snap benefits being reduced.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate you can do so by clicking here.

