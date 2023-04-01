Mobile trailer and home impacted by fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters quickly contained a mobile trailer fire Friday evening in the 1000 block of Hirschi Lane in Wichita Falls.

The trailer was being used as storage and was plugged into an outlet at the front of the house. The fire spread from the trailer in the driveway to the front of the house. There was approximately $3,000.00 in damage done to the house and the trailer worth $3000 was a total loss.

Officials said there was someone in the house at the time but no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

