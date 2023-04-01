Patsy’s House hosts Save Jane event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House hosted its annual Save Jane event on March 31.

Volunteers from around Texoma read names that represented children who were abused last year, and around 3,000 pinwheels were stuck in the lawn to represent them.

“We come here today to remember. Each name represents a real child, a unique child with a true story of something that has happened to them,” District Attorney John Gillespie said.

More info on how you can be a voice for children can be found here.

