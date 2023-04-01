Vernon College names new head volleyball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veronika Webb has been named the new head volleyball coach at Vernon College.

Webb was formerly the assistant volleyball coach at Vernon College.

“I am excited to have Veronika step up and become the next head volleyball coach at Vernon College. In the past year, I have really appreciated her intensity, attitude, and positive interaction with team members. She had a successful collegiate experience as a volleyball player and brings a tremendous amount of volleyball knowledge to the position. I look forward to a great season next fall,” Vernon College President, Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, said.

In her year as an assistant, Coach Webb helped improve Vernon College’s record and helped produce an NAIA All-American.

“I’m excited for this next step in my career! I’m very grateful for this opportunity from Vernon College and have been blessed with the immense support here already. There is a lot of talent coming back as well as coming in, and I look forward to a successful season.” Said, Coach Webb.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.