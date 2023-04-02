Email City Guide
Local non-profits holds 2nd annual Egg-cessible Egg-stravaganza

"We had over 800 eggs out here and they were gone in about 10 minutes,”
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, Apr. 1, two local non-profits, Play for All Inclusive Community Playground and The Upside, partnered with Park Place Christian Church to hold an Easter egg hunt for kids with cognitive and physical disabilities.

The event took place behind the Park Place Church on the All Inclusive Playground, and was wheelchair, “not-yet-walking” and “not confidently walking” friendly.

The event is meant to bring the community together and spread awareness about the needs of children in the area.

“This is just to bring awareness, not only to the community playground, but also to the work that the Upside is doing in the community... We had over 800 eggs out here and they were gone in about 10 minutes,” Play for All Community Playground Chairman of the Board, Traci Roberts said.

