Non-profit holds fundraiser to support veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Fallen Outdoor’s Texas team held a fundraiser event to gather funds for supporting local veterans.

The organization helps veterans and gold star families by partnering with land and business owners to get them outdoors for fun activities.

“Our main mission is to give veterans and gold star families the opportunity to get outdoors and hunt and fish and be around other like-minded individuals. Being outdoors for us promotes spiritual healing, mental healing, and just being with other like-minded individuals helps us heal,” Fallen Outdoors Team Texas Lead, Bear Bronaugh said.

The event started with a motorcycle ride, t-shirts and snacks for sale, a food truck, and some outdoor games. Their goal for the fundraiser is to get donations and engage with the community.

“I really want to bring awareness to this and to, you know, just help our veterans out there that are struggling daily with mental health and suicidal ideations and suicidal attempts, and you know, for me to be able to give back to those that have given so much and sacrificed for this country is more than an honor,” Bronaugh said.

You can find out more on how you can help The Fallen Outdoors and local veterans here.

