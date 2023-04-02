Email City Guide
One dead after high-speed chase on Southwest Pkwy

The suspect was transported to the hospital and eventually pronounced dead.
Car crash scene.
(kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead following a chase Saturday night around 9 p.m. that ended with a suspect crashing into two other vehicles. The suspect appeared to have shot themselves, according to law enforcement.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, county deputies saw a vehicle run into a curb on Southwest Parkway near Sisk Road. Deputies then notified Wichita County and attempted to stop the vehicle.

It fled the scene and hit two cars in the process. According to Sheriff Curd, those victims suffered minor injuries. The suspect came to an eventual stop on Southwest Parkway near K-Mart Drive.

Deputies discovered the suspect had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they approached the vehicle. The suspect was taken to the hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The death investigation is being handled by the WFPD while the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates the car crash.

