Storms winding down, heat ramping up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As storm chances wind down tonight, attention turns to high heat and high winds for the start of the new work week.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for a majority of Texoma until 11 PM tonight. Most of the heavy rain continues to exit our eastern counties this afternoon, but a few strong storms will be possible along and south of Highway 380. Large hail to golf ball size and damaging winds over 60 mph will be the main hazards, but there is a non-zero tornado threat. We’ll give the all-clear by about 7 PM this evening.

Overnight, look for the clouds to part a bit. We’ll step out to partly cloudy skies and lower in the 50s first thing Monday morning.

As the dryline surges through, that sends the humidity plunging and the winds whipping, making it much easier to heat up the air. Monday is not as windy with gusts to 25 mph, but highs will be hot in the low to mid 90s. Come Tuesday, we could see winds topping 40 mph, adding to an extreme wildfire threat for the area. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s under mainly sunny skies.

The cold front sweeps through quietly late Tuesday, leaving Wednesday and Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

The next system skirts by to our south late Friday into Saturday, but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out toward the southeast. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Late next weekend, we may see another front approaching from the north to bring another opportunity for rain and storms.

