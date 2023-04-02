Email City Guide
Stormy start to Sunday, hotter early week

Storms Sunday could have hail and high winds. High heat will be on the way to start the week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of severe weather is possible for Texoma, this time to start your Sunday.

For the rest of tonight, look for scattered clouds and lows in the upper 40s. We will remain dry during the overnight hours.

By late morning Sunday, storms may begin to develop across parts of western north Texas. These storms would mostly contain large hail and damaging winds while also posing a low tornado threat. By midday into the early afternoon, a line of storms will race toward the I-44 corridor with the same high wind and large hail threat. This means we should be finished with storms by dinner time. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

As the dryline surges through behind the storms, gusty west winds and dry air will send temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s for both Monday and Tuesday! Winds could gust as highs as 45 mph, especially on Tuesday, adding to an already very high fire danger across Texoma.

The next cold front sweeps through dry early Wednesday, dropping highs into the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday. A small chance for showers returns to the forecast for Friday and Saturday, but for now, they remain limited.

