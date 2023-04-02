YMCA holds opening day for annual Miracle League

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, Apr. 1, the YMCA held the opening day of Miracle League baseball at Miracle Field. The League allows children with cognitive and physical disabilities to have some fun playing baseball.

Out on the field from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM families were invited to have some fun in the sun. With yard games and free food, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Wichita Falls YMCA President and CEO, Aj Hernandez, says the event is all about building community and providing a fun experience for all the kids.

“It’s meant to be a community experience for everybody, and so today we have different vendors out here for opening day,” said Hernandez. “We have different activities for families to do, we offer free food, you know, so it’s not just come play and leave, it’s come hang out with us and come get experience for the players and for the families. So we’re really excited to be able to offer that each and every week through the next six weeks.”

Every week at Miracle League a group of volunteers will join in and act as “buddies” for the kids, and spend the day helping them out and engaging with them. This weeks volunteers was a group of Airmen from Sheppard Air Force Base.

“Any Saturday from 9:00am to 1:00pm, people can come out and just come support it, and so we have different groups that are our buddies that come help us through the community, but again, this is all donation based through the YMCA , and so we would love anybody to come and just get an experience, so these kids deserve it and it’s a great time,” Hernandez said.

You can learn more about Miracle League and how you can get involved and help here.

