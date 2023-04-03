7th Annual Crawfish and Cannons to be held at Fort Belknap

Fort Belknap, Texas (KAUZ) - The 7th Annual Crawfish and Cannons event will be held at Fort Belknap at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 8.

The event will include a live crawfish boil, cannon firing on the hour, children’s activities, farmers market vendors, armadillo races, and live music. The live music will start at noon with Flatland Calvary and Pony Bradshaw taking the stage at 2 p.m.

There will also be a run. The 3rd Annual Goodnight-Loving 5K, 10K, and Half-Marathon will be an out-and-back run from the entrance gate of Fort Belknap.

You can sign up for the run and purchase tickets to the event at the Crawfish and Cannons website.

