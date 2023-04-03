Atmos Energy promotes National Safe Digging Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is advocating for safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month.

“Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in disruptions to critical services, serious injuries, and costly repairs to underground utility lines,” said Pam Hughes Pak, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs. “It is simple and easy to make a free request online or over the phone by calling 811 before digging to help communities maintain essential utility services, promote safety, and reduce the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines. The ‘Call 811′ service is free, safe, and it is required by law.”

Homeowners are further encouraged to take a few precautionary measures when planning any digging project this spring, such as planning ahead, marking lines, calling 811, and visiting here.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, Atmos Energy asks everyone to become a safety ambassador by taking the Atmos Energy Call 811 Pledge. which can be found here.

The Atmos Energy Damage Prevention Ambassador Program encourages employees year-round to help eliminate pipeline damages by making stops at excavation sites to educate the public and promote safe digging practices.

