Driver charged with DWI following wreck

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over 700 people were without power for about 8 hours following a wreck where a woman hit a light pole along Fairway Blvd.

Wichita Falls PD says the wreck involved a woman and a child. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after officers got a call from a concerned driver. They told police another vehicle was swerving and hitting curbs. That car eventually crashed into a light pole on fairway boulevard.

Police say 29-year-old Jessy Casarez was arrested when officers arrived on the scene and discovered she was intoxicated. There was also a 12-year-old in the car with her.

“This was a 12-year-old female child so we definitely will notify CPS of the situation and at least get a copy of the report,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD said. “We were able to call a grandmother to come and pick her up, so we released the child to grandma.”

According to Oncor, the crash left 720 people without power for about 8 hours including places like Market Street, nearby hotels, and traffic lights.

Casarez remains in the Wichita County jail with a $10,000 bond.

