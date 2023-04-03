Fain Elementary shows appreciation for Head Custodian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fain Elementary Head Custodian, Mari Ybarra, was recognized during Employee Appreciation Week.

WFISD said in its “District in Pictures” that Ybarra is beloved by all of the students and staff at Fain and that she greets students each morning at the front door with a smile, hugs, and a hello.

Fain Instructional Coach, Kayci Bell said that Fain Elementary would not be the same without her.

