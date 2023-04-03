High speed chase ends with suicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls PD has confirmed that the driver of a high-speed chase Saturday night died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

Authorities say it was a 35-year-old man but have not released his name yet, because the case is being worked as a suicide and they have to alert the family first.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd says deputies saw a vehicle run into a curb on Southwest Parkway. They notified Wichita County and attempted to stop the vehicle, but a chase ensued.

It made it to the 2900 block of Southwest Parkway in the stretch between Rhea Road and K Mart Drive the driver hit two cars.

“The suspect vehicle continued a little bit further, stopped and put the car in park, took a firearm and shot himself with it,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD said.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Sgt. Eipper says they can confidently say the suspect did not shoot himself before or during the pursuit, but after he parked his vehicle.

This is still a collaborative on-going investigation between Archer County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Wichita Falls PD. We will continue to follow the latest developments.

