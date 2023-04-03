Local non profits do their part in helping prevent child abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In 2022 the number of confirmed child abuse victims in Wichita County alone exceeds 500.

Local non profits like Camp Fire North Texas, Childcare Partners and Children’s Aid Society are doing what they can to prevent child abuse and spread awareness. Over 30 community agencies and businesses attended the prevention party on Saturday in Park Central for one reason.

“So that went families do get in crises they recognize our faces they know where to reach out to and everything can go more smoothly. Sometimes families need just a little bit of help to get over that hump and get back to their lives and that’s what were here for,” Crystal Flinn, Family partnership director with Childcare Partners said.

This event was put together to kick off April for child abuse prevention month. It also gave people a chance to speak up about any problems they may be facing without involving the children in the conversation.

“A lot of the time when you’re trying to talk to somebody about what your family is going through or the resources that they can make available with your children its really hard to focus truthfully, here the kids are busy and parents can really make that connection,” Erica Mundt, Executive Director of Campfire said.

There’s one message they really hope to get across to everyone.

“This is in our own backyard, these represent children in our own community and if we cant help the children in our own community then I don’t really understand what we’re doing,” Mundt said. “It’s really vital that people just don’t do the well somebody else can take care of it or somebody else can report it, talk to somebody learn and know how to report.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.