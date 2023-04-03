Olney City Council confirms sewer grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City Council of Olney confirmed a series of resolutions that allow applying for a grant to repair a stretch of sewer line on Oak Street.

City Administrator Arpegea Pagsuberon said the $350,000 Community Development Block Grant is from the Nortex Regional Planning Commission and it will pay for repairs to the sewer lines on Oak Street behind Stewart’s Food Store.

