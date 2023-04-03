Olney couple charged with animal cruelty

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jerry and Tracy York of Olney have each been charged with four counts of a Class A Misdemeanor or animal cruelty.

The Olney Police Department found 26 dogs in their home and four of the dogs were near death. The dogs were confiscated and are receiving care from the Humane Society of Young County and the Animal Investigation and Response Unit (AIR).

“Several of these came in very withdrawn, very fearful,” said Shelby Brogdon, Director of the Humane Society of Young County.

“Inches of feces, the ammonia levels are high which is really bad for the humans and the health of the animals,” Monica Ailey, President of Animal Investigation & Response.

“The withholding of food was prolonged, the withholding of water was prolonged, the withholding of human living conditions, where they’re living in their own waste and own feces,” said Kim Meloncon, Director of Animal Investigation & Response.

Shelby Brogdon of the Humane Society of Young County said the dogs had a body score index of 1.

“A four is lean healthy animal, five is like a pet weight. Your average pet at home would be a five, so these were at a one and the scale starts at one, so there’s nothing lower than one,” said Brogdon.

AIR, a non-profit was called out from Dallas-Forth Worth to help the Humane Society of Young County due to the number of dogs that needed care. AIR said the dogs were in deplorable living conditions.

“Dogs with wounds and injuries, ear infections broken teeth. those are not things that happen overnight. those are prolonged conditions. living in your own waste, the ammonia problems are very high causing damage to your kidneys to your eyes,” said Meloncon.

“We started discovering dogs behind different layers of barricaded rooms and as we continued through those barricaded rooms, the dogs got in worse and worse conditions. To the point that we were seeing dogs that were basically emaciated, malnourished to the point where their skeletons were visible,” said Dan Birbeck, Chief of Olney Police Department.

Tracy York has an additional charge for tampering with evidence. While in the police car, Track tried to throw away a meth pipe.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated we take those cases very seriously and when we received that information we went and investigated it and took action as we would at any case in the city of Olney,” said Chief BirBeck.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.