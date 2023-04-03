Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Temps will borderline be hot Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 90° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 65° with a few clouds developing. On Tuesday, we will have a high of 89° with partly cloudy skies. We are going to have strong winds on Tuesday. We will have the wind out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday night, a cold front will push through the area. This front will cause us to have a low of 46° Tuesday night. On Wednesday, temps will be cooler. We will have a high of 64° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42° with overcast skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash scene.
One dead after high-speed chase on Southwest Pkwy
Vernon College names new head coach
Vernon College names new head volleyball coach
Man identified in Scotland Park incident
Man identified in Scotland Park incident
Fallen Outdoors fundraiser
Non-profit holds fundraiser to support veterans
.
Texas Rangers confirm investigation on Olney infant death

Latest News

Storms winding down, heat ramping up
weather
Temps look hot to begin the week
Stormy start to Sunday, hotter early week
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Next Rain Chances