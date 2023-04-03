Temps will borderline be hot Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 90° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 65° with a few clouds developing. On Tuesday, we will have a high of 89° with partly cloudy skies. We are going to have strong winds on Tuesday. We will have the wind out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday night, a cold front will push through the area. This front will cause us to have a low of 46° Tuesday night. On Wednesday, temps will be cooler. We will have a high of 64° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42° with overcast skies.

