WF Boys and Girls Club to host Friends of Youth Golf

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is hosting its Friends of Youth Golf Tournament on Monday, May 15.

The event will be at the Wichita Falls Country Club and will feature contests, lunch, and a helicopter drop.

This event is made possible by the partnership with the Optimus Club and Alumni & Friends.

More information on this event can be found by calling (940) 322-2012.

