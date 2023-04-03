Email City Guide
Wichita County discusses Public Health Awareness Week

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Health District is spreading the word about Public Health Awareness Week.

Interim Director of the Wichita County Health District Amy Fagan said they want to use this opportunity to share what services they can provide and information on what the health district is.

Fagan said they provide services other than vaccines such as restaurant inspections, STI testing, vital records, and immunization services.

The health district is actively providing service, after the flooding that occurred back in 2022.

The Wichita County Health District can be found on its website, on Facebook, or by phone at (940) 761-7780.

