Wichita County sees an increase in property insurance costs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting the county received an update on a jump in property insurance costs.

Inflation and other factors caused the value of Wichita County properties to increase by $30 million, and increased the county premium payment by $50,000.

County Commissioners spoke with insurance adjusters about paying a higher per-case deductible to decrease their premium payment.

“Now we’ve adopted more coverage, now we’re looking at a deductible, maybe the county can afford to pay a higher deductible to lower that premium down. That’s what we’re investigating at this point, but we’ve been going through and making sure that we’ve got items covered that need to be covered,” Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 4, Jeff Watts said.

The County insures for rebuild cost, should a piece of county property be destroyed, the cost of rebuilding the entire property is what determines it’s insured value.

“With an increase of replacement cost driven by inflation, by inability to get items we need to replace, with all of those factors that raise the cost of replacing the courthouse if it was destroyed compared this year over last year,” Commissioner Watts said.

The County plans to contact their insurance agency to see what affect paying a higher deductible would do to the premium payment.

“Now I’m gonna say, right now, the property market, you saw the coverage, it’s very unstable. We anticipate another 15 to 20 percent increase across the state as a result. But I can definitely ask under writing to consider higher deductibles to see what that would do to your contribution, absolutely,” Insurance adjusters said.

