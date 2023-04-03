Email City Guide
Wichita County Sheriff’s office getting new ballistic shields

By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County’s Apr. 3 Commissioners Court meeting gave the green light for the sheriff’s office to use the funds from two grants to purchase nine ballistic shields.

The funds come from the Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Program Grant, the Bullet Resistant Grant, and the County Sheriff’s Forfeiture Fund.

“Over 80% of the cost for those shield is being covered by grant funding, the other remainder is being covered from a forfeiture fund that’s part of the Sheriff’s Office funds, and so actually the shield are important, they’re protecting our law enforcement guys and are not costing tax payers anything,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson.

Just like bullet proof vests, ballistic shield deteriorate over time and need to be replaced for officer’s safety.

