Barwise teacher receives Spotlight Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD named its April Teacher Spotlight Award recipient, John Davison, on April 4.

Davison is an 8th-grade science teacher at Barwise Middle School.

“The teachers in this hall they are some of the best teachers I have worked with. There’s so much dedication. Just everywhere I look I feel really lucky getting this award. There’s just a lot of people working really hard,” Davison said.

Davison said the job is never boring and added that the age group is one he will stick with until he retires.

Davison also serves as the chess club sponsor and organizer of the guitar club.

This monthly award is sponsored by First Bank and News Channel 6 and recognizes teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.

