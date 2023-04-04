Email City Guide
City of WF announces closure of bike trail section

WF closed small portion of Hike & Bike Trail
WF closed small portion of Hike & Bike Trail(City of Wichita Falls)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that a small portion of the Hike & Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed from Monday, April 3, 2023, to Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The track maintenance and temporary closure will be on the BNSF Railroad bridge, across the Wichita River near Ohio Ave and Front Street.

The trail will be shut down at the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The part of the trail is being closed due to concern that falling debris could injure those using the trail.

