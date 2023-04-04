City of WF announces closure of bike trail section

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that a small portion of the Hike & Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed from Monday, April 3, 2023, to Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The track maintenance and temporary closure will be on the BNSF Railroad bridge, across the Wichita River near Ohio Ave and Front Street.

The trail will be shut down at the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The part of the trail is being closed due to concern that falling debris could injure those using the trail.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.