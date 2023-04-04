Email City Guide
A cold front arrives Tuesday night

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 89° with mostly cloudy skies. We are going to have strong winds on Tuesday. We will have the wind out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Tuesday night, a cold front will push through the area. This front will cause us to have a low of 48° Tuesday night. On Wednesday, temps will be cooler. We will have a high of 65° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 40° with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Thursday, we will have a high of 66° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 42° with cloud cover continuing. Friday looks to be the cooler day over the next week with a high of 63°.

