Cooler Weather on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will slide through Texoma tonight, switching our winds around to the northwest by morning. Gusty northwesterly winds will usher cooler air into the area with highs on Wednesday only in the 60s. Some places could drop into the 30s by Thursday morning with mainly clear skies. We’ll see some added clouds for Thursday with highs up close to 70. Good Friday may bring small rain chances, but most of Easter weekend will be very nice and dry.

