Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Donate Life Month begins with flag raising ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwest Transplant Alliance and United Regional celebrated Donate Life Month with a flag raising on April 3.

The event is to honor those who have donated and their families. They shared their emotional stories with one another and gave thanks to the many families whose noble actions saved a life.

One recipient was two-year-old Raylan, who at four months old received a heart transplant. His mother said she honors his donor every day.

“I want everyone to know what organ donation does for others. That Raylan would not be here without his donor and without that family that made that selfless decision. That giving life there isn’t a better gift than the gift of life” Hospital Service Coordinator, Bonnie Bolin said.

Bolin said she shares her son’s story to inspire others to register to become organ and tissue donors.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash scene.
One dead after high-speed chase on Southwest Pkwy
DWI charge
Driver charged with DWI following wreck
Vernon College names new head coach
Vernon College names new head volleyball coach
Fallen Outdoors fundraiser
Non-profit holds fundraiser to support veterans
Man identified in Scotland Park incident
Man identified in Scotland Park incident

Latest News

Olney couple charged with animal cruelty
Olney couple charged with animal cruelty
Wichita County Commissioners give updates on property insurance
Wichita County Sheriff’s office getting new ballistic shields
Wichita County Commissioners approve ballistic shields
Wichita County sees an increase in property insurance costs
wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide