Donate Life Month begins with flag raising ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Southwest Transplant Alliance and United Regional celebrated Donate Life Month with a flag raising on April 3.

The event is to honor those who have donated and their families. They shared their emotional stories with one another and gave thanks to the many families whose noble actions saved a life.

One recipient was two-year-old Raylan, who at four months old received a heart transplant. His mother said she honors his donor every day.

“I want everyone to know what organ donation does for others. That Raylan would not be here without his donor and without that family that made that selfless decision. That giving life there isn’t a better gift than the gift of life” Hospital Service Coordinator, Bonnie Bolin said.

Bolin said she shares her son’s story to inspire others to register to become organ and tissue donors.

