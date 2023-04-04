Fentanyl trafficker sentenced after fatal overdose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A drug dealer from Wichita Falls has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl to a 27-year-old who died of an overdose.

33-year-old, Lionel DeSaun Henderson and 29-year-old Shameka Tanee Mason and were originally charged in July. Mason pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced in December to 24 months in federal prison. Henderson pleaded guilty in November 2022 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to 210 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, the pair admitted they knowingly sold pills laced with fentanyl to an individual who later sold them to his 27-year-old cousin, J.D.K, who split the drugs with his coworker.

On June 12, 2020, both J.D.K. and his coworker overdosed; the coworker received medical attention and recovered, but J.D.K. died of drug toxicity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said that In plea papers, Mason admitted that she and Henderson had been dealing illegal substances in December 2018. She claimed she did not know where Mr. Henderson obtained the pills, but admitted they sold the pills for $25 apiece.

