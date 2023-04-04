UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD said a woman has been charged and booked into Wichita County Jail after a crash resulting in death in July 2022.

Allyson Renea Forbins was charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after 58-year-old Natalie Joe Brown, the passenger of the other vehicle died.

Forbins stated to an officer on the scene of the wreck that she did not remember the events that led to the crash and that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the day, according to court documents.

A warrant was obtained to do a blood test on Forbins while she was at the hospital and blood work later showed that Forbins had a blood alcohol level of .260.

Forbins was contacted by investigator Doug Shaw and she was given a chance to make arrangements. As of April 3, she has turned herself in, and Forbins is making arrangements to bond out.

Officers said that the investigation took a longer period of time to complete because WFPD was waiting for the blood work. After receiving the blood work, they were able to properly charge Forbins.

WFPD said they want the public to know things take time and but they are here to seek justice in the proper way.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brown died from her injuries on Aug. 4, 2022, at United Regional.

WFPD said previously that Forbins was using the center turn lane of Old Iowa Park Road to pass a truck when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting the GMC Terrain that Brown was in head-on.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.