WF announces Anchor Road reopening

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced Anchor Road between Turtle Creek Road and Barnett is once again open for traffic on April 4.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the portion of Anchor Road has been closed to through traffic since December to repair a damaged culvert.

The area was part of the City’s 2022 Drainage Maintenance Repairs Project.

The Public Works Department said they appreciated the community’s patience and understanding during the now-completed repairs.

