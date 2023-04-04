WFAFB closed for Easter holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8 for Easter weekend.

Produce Express distributions at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Solid Rock House of God will be canceled for both days of the Easter holiday.

The food bank location on 1230 Midwestern Parkway will be closed on Good Friday, April 7.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

