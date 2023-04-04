Email City Guide
WFAFB closed for Easter holiday

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8 for Easter weekend.

Produce Express distributions at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Solid Rock House of God will be canceled for both days of the Easter holiday.

The food bank location on 1230 Midwestern Parkway will be closed on Good Friday, April 7.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

