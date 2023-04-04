Email City Guide
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum

Wichita Christian School plays their rendition of Sunny Rollins' "St. Thomas"
By Norman Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Christian School will be a holding a concert for their steel bands at The Forum on Speedway.

The concert will take place, Thursday, Apr. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The admission will be $5 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Art Council of Wichita Falls.

A few members of the band put on a performance at the News Channel 6 studio. They played a rendition of “St. Thomas” by Sunny Rollins.

If you are interesting in learning more about the Wichita Christian Steel Bands, you can find information on their website.

