Wichita County shares information on the WIC program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Health District is spreading the word about Public Health Awareness Week.

Janice Piper, the WIC Director for the Wichita County Health District said the WIC program is a USDA grant-funded program and benefits pregnant and breast-feeding mothers and children up to 5 years old.

Piper said the WIC program provides an EBT card that allows the user to purchase food based on a child’s developmental needs.

To register or find more information on the WIC program you can visit texaswic.org.

