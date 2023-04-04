Wichita Falls City Council approves grants and receives public comments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council gave the green light on letting the health, and transportation departments use some federal grants.

The Wichita Falls Health Department received over $2.5 million from the Special Revenue Fund for Public Health Infrastructure Grant. Those funds will keep Health Department employees sustained for the next four and a half years.

“It’s a lot of money for public health, it’s a lot of money to help sustain the public work we’ve been doing. We’re quite thankful for it, it came from federal dollars, and there’s lots of great public health work that comes as part of this. We’ve been very conservative in our other grant spending, so we’re actually able to keep that one longer,” Interim Director of Health, Amy Fagan said.

The Transportation department had their push to use $187,090 from the Texas Department of Transportation in Federal Transit Agency funds for installing electronic fair systems in the cities four new buses.

“What we’re looking at with this grant, and we will get it spent before September 30th of next year... or this year I guess it is 2023, is installing the electronic fair system in out new buses, we got four new buses in,” Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation, John Burrus said.

During public comments the President of the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association, Scott Poenitzsch, spoke to the council and claimed that the Farmer’s Market had been retaliated against. The Farmer’s Market board believes that the Council voted against their ordinance variation request in a Dec. city council meeting.

“During that City Council meeting in December there was much incorrect and misinformation discussed that ultimately led to the city council ‘no’ vote... As a result of this ‘no’ vote, the board and association membership believe that this action is retaliatory in nature as the association moved the market from city owned property to it’s current location at 8th and Austin in late 2022,” Poenitzsch said.

Poenitzsch spoke during public comments, and therefore Council members can not respond or take action, except to add the item to a future City Council Agenda.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.