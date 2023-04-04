Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Housing Authority to host Early Childhood Fair

Admission to the fair is free and those interested do not have to be residents of the housing agency
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Housing Authority is presenting its Early Childhood Fair on Tuesday, April 18.

The event will be at the Paul Irwin Center on 115 East Wichita Street and will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is come and go.

The Wichita Falls Housing Authority said they are hosting this event to let the community know what programs are available in the area for child caregivers.

Multiple agencies will be on-site, and TxDOT will be providing car seat safety checks as well as giving multiple-sized car seats away.

Additionally, the first 100 children will receive a Raising Cane’s coupon.

