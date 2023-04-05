Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck ends with suicide
High speed chase ends with suicide
Allyson Forbins charged after July wreck
UPDATE: Woman charged after July crash
DWI charge
Driver charged with DWI following wreck
Family suffers loss after house fire
Family suffers loss after house fire
Fentanyl trafficker sentenced after fatal overdose

Latest News

FILE - From left, House Minority Leader John Boehner of Ohio, House Minority Whip Eric Cantor...
Pence won’t appeal order to testify in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe, spokesman says
Senate Bill 22 Grant Program
Senate Bill 22 Grant Program
Wichita County discusses health prevention programs
Wichita County discusses health prevention programs
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum
Wichita Christian School Steel Bands to hold concert at The Forum