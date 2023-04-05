City of Henrietta announces city clean-up

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Henrietta announced a city clean-up week for Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 9.

The event will be at the City Convenience Center, which is located off Hapgood Road.

On Wednesday through Friday, the Convenience Center will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 9 the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Henrietta said to bag all trash that can be bagged.

