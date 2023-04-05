Email City Guide
Cooler weather sets in for a few days

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, the temps will be cooler. We will have a high of 63° with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 38° with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Thursday, we will have a high of 66° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40° with cloud cover continuing.

Friday looks to be cool once again. We will have a high of 66°. We will have a slight chance of rain on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 44° with partly cloudy skies. On Saturday, we will have a high of 71° with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 46° with partly cloudy skies. For Easter, we will have a high of 78° with sunny skies.

