WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out some of the highlights from high school softball and baseball action on Tuesday night.

Final softball:

Jacksboro - 1, Holliday - 2

Final baseball:

Burkburnett - 16, Hirschi - 1

Jacksboro - 4, Holliday - 9

